US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:TARO opened at $28.07 on Friday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.71 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

