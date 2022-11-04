US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 684.3% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.75.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.68 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,520 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $505,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,639.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

