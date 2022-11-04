US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCL. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

