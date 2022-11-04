US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $227.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.81. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.