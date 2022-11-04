US Bancorp DE Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 300,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 217,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.11.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $141.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.51 and a 200-day moving average of $181.98. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $141.28 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.