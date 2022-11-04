US Bancorp DE Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 61.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 225,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,396 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 81,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 36,219 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 94,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.94. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.10 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.