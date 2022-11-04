US Bancorp DE Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHV stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.86. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

