US Bancorp DE Has $355,000 Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,477,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $485.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $656.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.61 and a 200-day moving average of $499.35.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $11.94 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

See Also

