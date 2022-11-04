US Bancorp DE Has $357,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of AMG opened at $121.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 22.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

