US Bancorp DE Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.15% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $952,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFFV stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $28.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.

