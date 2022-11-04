US Bancorp DE Has $375,000 Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 372.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 897.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SIX opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $95,398.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,898.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

