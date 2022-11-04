US Bancorp DE Has $376,000 Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Wipro Price Performance

Wipro Profile

WIT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.02.

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.