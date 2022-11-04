US Bancorp DE Has $399,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,951 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,808,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,141,000 after purchasing an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 706,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 431,952 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ARKK opened at $36.20 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $125.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24.
