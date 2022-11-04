US Bancorp DE Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 98,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 93.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Down 1.0 %

CM stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 24.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.649 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Articles

