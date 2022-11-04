US Bancorp DE Increases Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at $98,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $167.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.11.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $125.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.77. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,446 shares of company stock worth $1,628,298 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

