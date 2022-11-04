US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after purchasing an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Evolent Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,465,000 after buying an additional 74,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,269 shares of company stock worth $6,464,110. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -80.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

