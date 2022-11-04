US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,412 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after acquiring an additional 972,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,793.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $224,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.