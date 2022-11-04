US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,189 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Herc were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Herc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Herc by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after acquiring an additional 153,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Herc by 6.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 453,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,814,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.60.

Herc Stock Performance

Herc Announces Dividend

Shares of HRI stock opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $203.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

