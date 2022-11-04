US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,209 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,535.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $947,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,288.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $65.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Webster Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.