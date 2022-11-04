US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,335 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMS. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth $72,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $13.85 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($23.00) to €17.10 ($17.10) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($24.00) to €22.00 ($22.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €57.95 ($57.95) to €51.80 ($51.80) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.51.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.