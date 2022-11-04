US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,955 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 972.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RLI were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RLI shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.46. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $96.22 and a 12-month high of $133.96.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

