US Bancorp DE Purchases 311 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Commercial Metals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 14,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $626,944.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 134,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,901,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $315,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,486.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $973,138. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Shares of CMC stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

