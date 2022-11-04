US Bancorp DE Purchases 366 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crown were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Crown by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 532,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Crown by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 153,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Crown by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Crown by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Trading Up 10.4 %

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $73.68 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.35%.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.