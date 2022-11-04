US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,256 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 565,833 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth about $8,862,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,422.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,458. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.89.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

