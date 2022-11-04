US Bancorp DE Purchases 6,583 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYCR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 30.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Down 2.3 %

PYCR opened at $26.94 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $821,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $135,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.