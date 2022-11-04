US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 187.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $13.85 on Friday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12-month low of $11.22 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $594.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on E.W. Scripps from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on E.W. Scripps in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on E.W. Scripps to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Lisa A. Knutson sold 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $241,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,621.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

