US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 151,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 116.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 12,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $57.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.26. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.95, a PEG ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.