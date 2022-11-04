US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Korea Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Korea Electric Power stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. Korea Electric Power Co. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.95.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The utilities provider reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.42 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 23.78%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

