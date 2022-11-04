US Bancorp DE Sells 1,557 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 6,433.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,285,000 after acquiring an additional 812,625 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after acquiring an additional 359,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,163.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,952,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD opened at $54.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.46.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

