US Bancorp DE Sells 274 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of UFP Technologies worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in UFP Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.10 and a 52-week high of $109.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Featured Stories

