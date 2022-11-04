US Bancorp DE Sells 311 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 478.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.68. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.43.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.46). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 76.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.68) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $118,519.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $96,374.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,771 shares of company stock valued at $199,662. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

