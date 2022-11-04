US Bancorp DE Sells 4,193 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 5.2% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $49.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 61.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

