US Bancorp DE Sells 427 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,271,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,153,000 after acquiring an additional 37,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,747,000 after acquiring an additional 16,732 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,542,000 after acquiring an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.51. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 36.49%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,145,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Standard Motor Products news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $48,633.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $626,394.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 674,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,145,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,992 shares of company stock worth $1,200,479 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

