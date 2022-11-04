US Bancorp DE Sells 4,878 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Trading Down 1.2 %

IPGP opened at $86.83 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,424,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,970,338.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.43.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

