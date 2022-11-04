US Bancorp DE Sells 521 Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 619,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,330 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 310,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period.

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NUDM stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $28.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.25.

