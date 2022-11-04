US Bancorp DE Sells 540 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Renasant were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Renasant by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $39.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

