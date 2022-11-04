US Bancorp DE Sells 607 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,409,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. LTS One Management LP lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the second quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 534,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 805,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,844,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRTC. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,090 shares of company stock valued at $632,089. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.73 and a 12 month high of $169.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.51.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

