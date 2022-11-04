US Bancorp DE Sells 728 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IAA were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of IAA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of IAA by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in IAA in the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.59. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. IAA had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 88.51%. The business had revenue of $520.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

