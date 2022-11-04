US Bancorp DE Sells 816 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PACW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PACW. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $23.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

