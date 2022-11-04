US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,951 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toast were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Toast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 17.9% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 314,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 47,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 341,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,750.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,253. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TOST opened at $19.84 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.09.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TOST. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.37.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

