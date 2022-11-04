US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $72,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 102.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 126,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,249,000 after buying an additional 78,975 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $109.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.60.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

