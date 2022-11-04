US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progyny were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progyny by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Progyny Stock Performance
PGNY stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Progyny Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.