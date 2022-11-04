US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Progyny were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Progyny by 9.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth $69,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progyny by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,529,502.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $666,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progyny Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

PGNY stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.