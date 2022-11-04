V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Trading Down 1.4 %

V.F. stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 441.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 68.6% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

