Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDRW) Stock Price Up 18.9%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDRW – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 18.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 3,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 33,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
Velodyne Lidar Trading Up 18.9 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40.
