Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $59.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Verint Systems has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -145.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40.

Insider Activity at Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $556,621.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $556,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,474.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 357.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 82.3% during the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

