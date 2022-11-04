Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 12,947 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,027,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth approximately $30,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intrepid Potash in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Intrepid Potash Stock Down 20.5 %

Intrepid Potash stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $466.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.99. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $121.72.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.