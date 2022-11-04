Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,579 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVB Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $682,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 12.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 11.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. 72.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CVB Financial news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $329,376.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares in the company, valued at $992,033.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 11,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $329,376.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Farnsworth sold 3,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $98,170.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,990.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

