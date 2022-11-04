Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 306 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,371 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,213,000 after acquiring an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 946,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $109,166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 857,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,866,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $101.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $358.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.19 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

