Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,505 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,803 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun Stock Up 18.7 %

Sunrun stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.83. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,083.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.