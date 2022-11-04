Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,218 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

CHPT opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,606.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,889,173.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,399. 23.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

